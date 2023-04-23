Six cows found dead and mutilated along a state highway in east-central Texas with their tongues "completely removed" have prompted an investigation by a county sheriff's office, authorities said.

Ranchers in Madison County first reported a 6-year-old longhorn-cross cow lying on her side, dead and mutilated, according to a release from the Madison County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

