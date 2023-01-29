Six people died and three others were injured in a crash involving an express bus and a freight truck in Upstate New York Saturday morning, according to authorities.

New York State Police responded to a collision between the bus and the Freightliner box truck around 6 a.m. ET on State Highway 37 in Louisville, a town near the US-Canada border, according to a press release from the agency.

