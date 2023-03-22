6 highway workers killed in a car crash at a construction zone outside Baltimore

Six people were killed Wednesday after a driver crashed a vehicle into a construction zone near Baltimore, Maryland, police said.

 WBAL

Six highway workers were killed when a vehicle crashed into a construction zone near Baltimore, Maryland, according to police.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at a work zone between temporary concrete walls on Interstate 695 in Woodlawn, about 8 miles northwest of Baltimore, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

CNN's Michelle Watson, Tina Burnside and Rashard Rose contributed to this report.