6 people are in critical condition and 24 others injured after a bus crash in Pennsylvania By Laura Studley and Amir Vera, CNN Sep 19, 2021 Sep 19, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A bus crash in central Pennsylvania Sunday left at least 30 people injured, six of whom are in critical condition, officials said.The bus went off an exit ramp on Interstate 81 in Schuykill COunty when the driver lost control, according to a crash report from the Pennsylvania State Police.Trooper David Beohm said there were no reports of fatalities due to the incident. "The bus went off the exit ramp off of Interstate 81. At the end of the ramp you either turn left or right on Route 25, and the bus went across the center guide rail and straight across," Beohm said.Images of the bus accident show the vehicle in the midst of a thicket of trees. A PSP reconstruction team is currently on site and in the process of identifying the cause of the crash, Beohm said.Schuylkill County is about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +46 PHOTOS: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents Accidents, Disasters And Safety Continents And Regions Diseases And Disorders Health And Medical North America Northeastern United States Pennsylvania The Americas Traffic Accidents United States Wounds And Injuries Bus David Beohm Transports Highway Police Photography Ramp Crash Exit Reconstruction More News News About the only job women can do for the Kabul government is clean female bathrooms, acting mayor says By Hira Humayun and Helen Regan, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News 6 people are in critical condition and 24 others injured after a bus crash in Pennsylvania By Laura Studley and Amir Vera, CNNUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 News Afghanistan's women judges are in hiding, fearing reprisal attacks from men they jailed By Rebecca Wright, Anna Coren and Abdul Basir Bina, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 Business Elon Musk pledges $50 million to Inspiration4 cancer fundraiser Ramishah Maruf, CNN BusinessUpdated 7 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Five memorable Emmy speech moments ASK AMY: Denying child's identity is a rejection About the only job women can do for the Kabul government is clean female bathrooms, acting mayor says RuPaul makes Emmy history » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesPhyllis Whitley-Banks leaving city of Albany staff5 reasons why FDA advisers did not recommend Covid-19 booster shots for everyoneGeorgia Attorney General Chris Carr joins 23 state AGs, threatening legal action over Biden COVID mandatesBetty Carol RaineyFerrell HenryAugustus WaltersCotton virus confirmed in 24 Georgia countiesAlbany Police Department to initiate voucher program to help drivers fix defective carsHuman remains found in Wyoming are 'consistent' with description of Gabby Petito, FBI saysAlex Murdaugh's attorney says Murdaugh will turn himself in Thursday Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Northeast Macon FootballPHOTOS: Albany State vs. Shorter FootballPHOTOS: The five players who integrated the University of Georgia's football team in 1971PHOTOS: Westover football team defeats Early CountyPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Lowndes FootballTop country song from the year you graduated high schoolWhat summer weather was like the year you were bornMost popular baby names in the last 100 yearsPHOTOS: Albany State University What's Up Wednesday - Plant Initiative Adoption DayPHOTOS: Scenes from What's Up Wednesday event at Albany State University Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.