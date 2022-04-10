6 people are injured after a shooting in an Illinois residential neighborhood By Amanda Watts, CNN Apr 10, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An overnight shooting in a residential part of Elgin, Illinois, has left six people injured, police said.The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago."Preliminary information received is that this incident occurred during a gathering and appears to be an isolated incident," Elgin police posted on Facebook. Police did not immediately release any suspect nor arrest information.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +85 PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Tennessee College Softball Scenes from Georgia vs. Tennessee college softball on Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Athens. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Illinois Midwestern United States North America Shootings The Americas United States Shooting Police Elgin Law Commerce Suspect Incident Cable News Network Chicago More News News Texas district attorney says he will drop murder charge against woman in connection with 'self-induced abortion' By Paradise Afshar and Keith Allen, CNN 11 min ago 0 Pets Hissing Kitten Took 2 Months To Warm Up To Her Rescuer | The Dodo 1 hr ago 0 News US Marshals' operation recovers 16 missing children and uncovers allegations of sex trafficking, agency says By Emma Tucker 2 hrs ago 0 News Adorable baby pademelon born at Chester Zoo By Zoe Sottile, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Texas district attorney says he will drop murder charge against woman in connection with 'self-induced abortion' ‘Bridgerton’ Star Adjoa Andoh on Lady Danbury & Kate’s Kindred Season 2 Connection It's Pamela Anderson's moment, and she's taking her power back Astro » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesTornado watch in Southwest Georgia expires; flood watch still activeGeorgia sees surge of fentanyl-laced drug overdosesGeorgia has 1 of healthiest, 2 of unhealthiest cities in U.S.Georgia coroner discovers bodies of his parents and son at scene of apparent robbery, officials sayGBI gets first bite at election fraud allegations, other GOP plans falterPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins fatally struck by a dump truck on Florida highway, police sayDougherty County coroner gives community the gift of laughterFired Albany Zaxby's employee arrested for refusing to leave restaurant, making threatsA venomous 'blue dragon' sea slug washed ashore along the Texas coastAlbany GBI office drug seizures at $12.2 million during Fiscal Year 2022 Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Cottage on Lake Blackshear perfect for weekend lake house or full time homePHOTOS: Albany State University celebrates Founder's DayPHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Jackson County, Georgia with the Albany HeraldStates with the most Confederate memorialsPHOTOS: Albany State University Softball vs. Allen University and Senior DayPHOTOS: Albany State University Founder's Day Student Leadership LuncheonPHOTOS: Albany State University's Founder's Day - Spring into the ArtsPHOTOS: 64th Annual Grammy AwardsThe airlines with the most delaysPHOTOS: Albany State University Graduate Faculty Research Colloquium Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.