6 people, including a baby, were killed in a 'cartel-style execution,' California sheriff's office says

At least six people, including a mother and her 6-month-old baby, are dead after an "early morning massacre" on January 16 in the town of Goshen, California, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

 Mapbox

At least six people, including a mother and her 6-month-old baby, are dead after an "early morning massacre" Monday that authorities in Goshen, California, said may be related to cartel activity.

Deputies who responded to reports of gunfire after 3:30 a.m. Monday found six victims, including two who were in the street and one who was in the doorway of the home where the gunfire erupted, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters at the scene.

Recommended for you

CNN's Josh Campbell and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

Tags