6 people, including a baby, were killed in a 'massacre' that is likely gang-related, California sheriff's office says

At least six people, including a mother and her 6-month-old baby, are dead after an "early morning massacre" on January 16 in the town of Goshen, California, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

 Mapbox

Tulare County deputies responded to a call of shots fired just after 3:30 a.m. local time Monday, the sheriff's office said in a news release, adding, "The reporting party thought an active shooter was in the area because of the amount of shots being heard."

CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

