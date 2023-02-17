Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 4:27 pm
Six people are dead in Tate County, Mississippi, after a series of shootings on Friday, according to reporting from CNN affiliate WMC.
The shootings all happened within the Arkabutla community, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told WMC. One shooting incident occurred inside a store on Arkabutla Road where a man was killed.
A woman was also killed inside a home on Arkabutla Dam Road. Her husband was injured during the incident, but it's unclear if he was shot.
Tate County deputies spotted the suspect inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road and he was taken into custody without incident, according to WMC. The suspect's identity has not been revealed.
After the arrest, deputies found four more people who had been killed. Two were found inside a home and two outside, also on Arkabutla Dam Road.
Gov. Tate Reeves has been briefed on the shootings, saying in a tweet that the individual has been taken into custody and it is believed he acted alone.
"I will ensure that the full resources of the state are available to law enforcement as we continue to investigate the situation," Reeves said.
Tate County is in northwest Mississippi, about 30 minutes south of Memphis, Tennessee.
Martin Bailey with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations tells CNN they are assisting in the investigation.
CNN has reached out to Tate County Sheriff's Office, and Mississippi state police for information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
CNN's Sara Smart contributed to this story.
