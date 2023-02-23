Residents of a small Ohio town whose lives have been upended since a train hauling toxic chemicals derailed there earlier this month pressed top officials on the long-term health concerns and expressed their mounting distrust Wednesday night during a CNN town hall.

The head of Norfolk Southern, the train's operator, and Ohio's governor attended CNN's town hall, which was partially hosted in East Palestine, a small Ohio community that saw a dayslong blaze in the aftermath of the train crash on February 3.

