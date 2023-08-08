6-year-old boy who shot teacher later boasted about it, affidavit says

Police tape outside Richneck Elementary School following the shooting on January 7 in Newport News, Virginia.

 Jay Paul/Getty Images

(CNN) — A 6-year-old who shot his teacher in January later boasted in a conversation with a school employee that “I shot that b[ ] dead,” according to unsealed redacted search warrants.

The documents obtained from CNN affiliate WTKR describe what happened after first grade teacher Abigail Zwerner was shot on January 6 at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia.

