6-year-old who allegedly shot teacher in January will not face charges, report says

 Billy Schuerman/Newport News Daily Press/TNS/Getty Images

The 6-year-old boy who allegedly shot his elementary school teacher earlier this year will not be criminally charged, Newport News, Virginia, Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn told CNN affiliate WTKR.

The student allegedly shot and wounded Richneck Elementary School teacher Abigail Zwerner on January 6, leaving her critically injured from a bullet that struck her chest. She was released from the hospital more than a week after the shooting.

CNN's Aaron Eggleston contributed to this report.

