Fulton County, Georgia, Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat on Friday announced measures "to address an outbreak of infectious illnesses" at the county jail -- including moving more than 600 inmates to other counties, a statement said.

The measures are the result of a "preliminary investigation" into the death of Lashawn Thompson -- an incarcerated man who died in the jail last year, the announcement posted on Facebook said. Thompson's family says his death was the result of unsanitary conditions at the facility and complications from insect bites, CNN has reported.

CNN's Chris Youd contributed to this report.

