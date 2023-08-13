(CNN) — A Florida dog groomer who posed as a veterinarian has been arrested after performing a cesarean section on a Chihuahua who later died of “multiple complications from the surgery,” police say.

Osvaldo Sanchez, 61, was arrested Friday and charged with animal abuse and practicing veterinary medicine without a license, according to a news release from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

