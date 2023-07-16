(CNN) — A tsunami advisory issued after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska late Saturday has since been canceled, officials said.

The earthquake hit offshore about 55 miles southwest from Sand Point, Alaska, at a depth of 13 mi. on Saturday around 10:48 p.m. local (2:48  a.m. ET), according to the US Tsunami Warning Center.

