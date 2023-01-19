Seven people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism following the fatal shooting of one person and the shooting of a Georgia state trooper near a proposed Atlanta police training facility, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Opponents of the project -- a $90 million, 85-acre planned facility dubbed "Cop City" by activists -- had been camped out for months in the forest in an attempt to stop construction. When law enforcement began an operation to remove people from the area Wednesday morning, gunfire was exchanged, GBI Director Mike Register said.

CNN;s Martin Savidge and Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

