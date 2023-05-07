A driver plowed into a group outside a shelter that had been housing migrants in a Texas border town on Sunday, leaving seven people dead and several others injured, authorities say.

Authorities in Brownsville, Texas say they got a call 8:30 am CT about a vehicle that hit multiple people who were waiting at a bus stop across the street from the Ozanam Center, a homeless shelter that has been helping house migrants.

