The 66-year-old man suspected of killing four people at a mushroom farm in California and three others at a nearby site Monday was an employee of the farm, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said Tuesday.

"All of the evidence we have points to this being the instance of workplace violence," the sheriff said. "The only known connection between the victims and the suspect is that they may have been coworkers."

Recommended for you

CNN's Taylor Romine, Joe Sutton, Jamiel Lynch, Sara Smart and Chimaine Pouteau contributed to this report.

Tags