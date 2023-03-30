Seven California Highway Patrol officers and a registered nurse were charged for the 2020 death of a man who was being restrained on the ground and repeatedly said he could not breathe, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced in a news conference.

Edward Bronstein, 38, was killed in police custody in March 2020 after officers pulled him over in Los Angeles County after suspecting he was driving under the influence.

CNN's Paradise Afshar contributed to this report.

Tags