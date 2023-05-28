(CNN) — One person is dead and two are hospitalized after a seven-vehicle crash just outside of Indianapolis shut down part of a freeway and left one car overturned and engulfed in flames, police say.

The Saturday afternoon crash involved three semi-tractor trailers and four cars on Interstate 70, near the town of Plainfield, according to Indiana State Police.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas contributed to this report.

