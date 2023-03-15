7 Virginia deputies charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Black man who was 'smothered' in custody, prosecutor says

Seven Virginia sheriff's deputies have been charged with second-degree murder after a man in their custody died. Clockwise from top left: Tabitha Levere, Randy Boyer, Kaiyell Sanders, Dwayne Bramble, Bradley Disse, Brandon Rodgers and Jermaine Branch.

 Meherrin River Regional Jail

Seven sheriff's deputies in central Virginia were arrested and charged with second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of a Black man who prosecutors say was fatally "smothered" while in custody.

Irvo Otieno, 28, died on March 6 during the intake process as he was transferred from a Henrico County jail to a state mental health facility, according to a statement from Dinwiddie County Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill.

CNN's Aaron Eggleston and Michelle Watson contributed to this report.

Tags