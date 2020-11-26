ALBANY -- Seventy students in health care-related fields have graduated from Albany Technical College in the areas of Health Information Technology, Radiologic Technology, Pharmacy Technology, Surgical Technology, Emergency Medical Services, Dental Assisting, Medical Assisting, and Practical Nursing. Many of these students will begin work in southwest Georgia, and some will continue their path to a four-year degree.

Students in Practical Nursing, Pharmacy Technology, Surgical Technology and Advanced Emergency Medical Technician programs are usually recognized publicly by being capped and pinned. Because of COVID-19 restrictions that have been set in place for safety in public spaces over the past few months, these formal ceremonies did not take place.

"I am super proud of this group for overcoming all the challenges they were faced with this year," Program Chair/Instructor for Surgical Technology Lori Day said. "The students had to take courses online and had limited lab time, but with all their hard work and dedication, they were still able to complete all the requirements to graduate in December. The students completed all didactic work and scrubbed over 120 surgical cases and are now eligible to sit for their national certification boards next month.

"Several of the students have accepted job offers at Phoebe Putney (Memorial Hospital) and will enter the work force in January. I know these students will do great things in their future as they have proven they can rise above any obstacle that is placed before them."

“This group has faced many hurdles and has overcome them with positive attitudes," Ivey Spears, chair/instructor for Dental Assisting, said. "I am extremely proud of their hard work and dedication through this uncertain time of dealing with COVID-19. I know this group will go on to do great things in the world of dentistry and beyond.”

“These ladies have done well and persevered," Chair/Instructor for Practical Nursing Teresa Darity said. "I see nothing but good things ahead of them, and I am so proud of them. It has been different, but you all made it.”

The Practical Nursing students will go on to take the NCLEX Exam and get into their careers. Medical Assistance will become Certified Medical Assistance through the American Association of Medical Assistants. Some of the medical graduates have already been hired at various offices in Albany.

“This group rose to the challenge of having 100% online instruction with limited labs on campus and were able to complete all program requirements on time," Tracie Naylor-Griffin, chair/instructor for the Paramedicine program, said. "They completed 150 hours of clinical instruction during the pandemic. These hours were divided between the emergency center and EMS field time. This group finished the requirements for their EMT license during the pandemic. They will be taking their National Registry Exams at the next level, Advanced EMT, in December 2020. We are extremely proud of our graduates.”

With the fall 2020 semester that began Aug. 20, any campus-based instruction ended Tuesday, with the remainder of the semester — including final examinations — being delivered remotely and online when classes resume after Thanksgiving break. Courses with lab component requirements conducted limited lab plans for students up to the Thanksgiving break.

With the exception of Commercial Truck Driving and Health Care students in clinical rotations, all courses will convert to 100% online from Monday until Dec. 14. The last day of classes for the fall semester will be Dec. 14, with final exams on Dec. 15.

Spring Semester classes for Albany Technical College begin Jan. 7.

Fall 2020 Healthcare Graduates

Health Information Management Technology

Rebekah Barnes

Shamonica Hanes

Stephanie Holloway

Tyesha Martin

Athena Penn-Reid

Alexus Potts

Kenya Sessions

Brittany Thomas

Maple Williams

Chamera Bivins

Keilonda Bush

Kristi Huges

Kuniko Norfleet

Qwaneshia Pierce

Radiologic Technology

Lindsay Breasette

Keyonna Bouquette

Robert Demings

Lakeija Head

Jill Larson

Shelby Sparks

Zachary West

Joshua Williams

Pharmacy Technology

Courtney Browner

Harrell Dasia Daniel

Deondria Milton

EMS Professions

Jordan Denson

Keirra Sanders

Kristina Smith

Chedricka Strum

Surgical Technology

Emily Everson

Siera Hawkins

Katie Hobbs

William Jackson

Hayley Phillips

Summer Wooddell

Dental Assisting

Orianna Andrews

Jala Baisden

Autumn Cumberbatch

Shatavia Curry

Quintavius Hawkins

Kianna Holley

Shawntavius Mathis

Dreshaun Newberry

Bertha Oxford

Reshae Peters

Kaia Sibley

Jakara Thomas

Jakirea Weaver

Deveron West

Medical Assisting

Jalyn Eady

Jocelyn Grimsley

Kyia Haines

Jaylen Harden

Tierra Jones

April Orange

Cercilia Pickett

Jarria Shipp

Brianna Warthen

Tanzania Wiggins

Dabriel Williams

Niara Woodall

Practical Nursing

Lilly Arkoh Adjei

Shalanda Carter

Shaniquelin L. Johnson

Mesha L. Kent

Mersadez N. McDonald

Antionette L. Rowe

Valentina Sharpe

Hopkins Tanesha Tyson

Tanequa Walton

