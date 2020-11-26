ALBANY -- Seventy students in health care-related fields have graduated from Albany Technical College in the areas of Health Information Technology, Radiologic Technology, Pharmacy Technology, Surgical Technology, Emergency Medical Services, Dental Assisting, Medical Assisting, and Practical Nursing. Many of these students will begin work in southwest Georgia, and some will continue their path to a four-year degree.
Students in Practical Nursing, Pharmacy Technology, Surgical Technology and Advanced Emergency Medical Technician programs are usually recognized publicly by being capped and pinned. Because of COVID-19 restrictions that have been set in place for safety in public spaces over the past few months, these formal ceremonies did not take place.
"I am super proud of this group for overcoming all the challenges they were faced with this year," Program Chair/Instructor for Surgical Technology Lori Day said. "The students had to take courses online and had limited lab time, but with all their hard work and dedication, they were still able to complete all the requirements to graduate in December. The students completed all didactic work and scrubbed over 120 surgical cases and are now eligible to sit for their national certification boards next month.
"Several of the students have accepted job offers at Phoebe Putney (Memorial Hospital) and will enter the work force in January. I know these students will do great things in their future as they have proven they can rise above any obstacle that is placed before them."
“This group has faced many hurdles and has overcome them with positive attitudes," Ivey Spears, chair/instructor for Dental Assisting, said. "I am extremely proud of their hard work and dedication through this uncertain time of dealing with COVID-19. I know this group will go on to do great things in the world of dentistry and beyond.”
“These ladies have done well and persevered," Chair/Instructor for Practical Nursing Teresa Darity said. "I see nothing but good things ahead of them, and I am so proud of them. It has been different, but you all made it.”
The Practical Nursing students will go on to take the NCLEX Exam and get into their careers. Medical Assistance will become Certified Medical Assistance through the American Association of Medical Assistants. Some of the medical graduates have already been hired at various offices in Albany.
“This group rose to the challenge of having 100% online instruction with limited labs on campus and were able to complete all program requirements on time," Tracie Naylor-Griffin, chair/instructor for the Paramedicine program, said. "They completed 150 hours of clinical instruction during the pandemic. These hours were divided between the emergency center and EMS field time. This group finished the requirements for their EMT license during the pandemic. They will be taking their National Registry Exams at the next level, Advanced EMT, in December 2020. We are extremely proud of our graduates.”
With the fall 2020 semester that began Aug. 20, any campus-based instruction ended Tuesday, with the remainder of the semester — including final examinations — being delivered remotely and online when classes resume after Thanksgiving break. Courses with lab component requirements conducted limited lab plans for students up to the Thanksgiving break.
With the exception of Commercial Truck Driving and Health Care students in clinical rotations, all courses will convert to 100% online from Monday until Dec. 14. The last day of classes for the fall semester will be Dec. 14, with final exams on Dec. 15.
Spring Semester classes for Albany Technical College begin Jan. 7.
Fall 2020 Healthcare Graduates
Health Information Management Technology
Rebekah Barnes
Shamonica Hanes
Stephanie Holloway
Tyesha Martin
Athena Penn-Reid
Alexus Potts
Kenya Sessions
Brittany Thomas
Maple Williams
Chamera Bivins
Keilonda Bush
Kristi Huges
Kuniko Norfleet
Qwaneshia Pierce
Radiologic Technology
Lindsay Breasette
Keyonna Bouquette
Robert Demings
Lakeija Head
Jill Larson
Shelby Sparks
Zachary West
Joshua Williams
Pharmacy Technology
Courtney Browner
Harrell Dasia Daniel
Deondria Milton
EMS Professions
Jordan Denson
Keirra Sanders
Kristina Smith
Chedricka Strum
Surgical Technology
Emily Everson
Siera Hawkins
Katie Hobbs
William Jackson
Hayley Phillips
Summer Wooddell
Dental Assisting
Orianna Andrews
Jala Baisden
Autumn Cumberbatch
Shatavia Curry
Quintavius Hawkins
Kianna Holley
Shawntavius Mathis
Dreshaun Newberry
Bertha Oxford
Reshae Peters
Kaia Sibley
Jakara Thomas
Jakirea Weaver
Deveron West
Medical Assisting
Jalyn Eady
Jocelyn Grimsley
Kyia Haines
Jaylen Harden
Tierra Jones
April Orange
Cercilia Pickett
Jarria Shipp
Brianna Warthen
Tanzania Wiggins
Dabriel Williams
Niara Woodall
Practical Nursing
Lilly Arkoh Adjei
Shalanda Carter
Shaniquelin L. Johnson
Mesha L. Kent
Mersadez N. McDonald
Antionette L. Rowe
Valentina Sharpe
Hopkins Tanesha Tyson
Tanequa Walton
