Of the 708 degrees conferred during the University of West Georgia's Summer Commencement ceremony, 275 were at the undergraduate level, with the remaining 433 degrees earned at the graduate level.
 
CARROLLTON -- The University of West Georgia conferred 708 degrees during its recent Summer 2023 Commencement.

During his commencement remarks, UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly encouraged graduates to embrace lifelong learning, personal growth and leadership development to make a positive impact on the world.

