A 72-year-old man opened fire at revelers celebrating Lunar New Year on Saturday night before ultimately killing himself in a brutal spasm of violence that shattered the majority-Asian American city of Monterey Park, California.

With a semi-automatic weapon in hand, the gunman, Huu Can Tran, killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, which he had long frequented.

