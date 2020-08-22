ALBANY -- At the entrance of a new park in east Dougherty County, a giant oak tree’s limbs spread in seeming welcome to children looking to burn off a little energy.
Parents dealing with little ones cooped up due to the novel coronavirus also may find the site welcoming and convenient to sit in the shade while their charges use the swing set or slide.
Since March the Dougherty County School System has not held in-person classes, and outings to restaurants and entertainment venues have been curtailed. That makes the timing on the project fortuitous, said Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones, in whose District 6 the park is situated.
Located on Pine Glen Drive, it’s about a mile from the Worth County line on a site where a park was built several decades ago as part of the subdivision. When Jones first saw the site, he said there were little traces of previous use as a recreational area.
“I had a neighborhood watch (gathering) there,” he said. “We came out here last year and there was just a lot here. (County Administrator) Michael McCoy said this is a park. I said, 'This is a park?'”
The county had been maintaining the unused lot by mowing the lawn for some time after the original park equipment was removed. Jones said he thought it was a good opportunity to install equipment for a small area where families can gather for activities.
“McCoy said he would go back and see if we can do anything with it,” the District 6 commissioner said. “This is an excellent addition for this subdivision and this part of the county.
The county budgeted $75,000 for the community park. It includes covered picnic tables, a slide and swing set that includes a tandem swing for a parent and young child. Those have been completed, as has a gravel parking lot. All that remains undone is landscaping.
The park spending is part of an ongoing effort to improve parks in the county, including Radium Springs and Maple parks in east Albany, a $125,000 improvement project being funded by the county and city of Albany. Another large park project is planned at Putney that will include activities for children and adults, including exercise equipment and a track.
“People utilize these parks, and they need a place to go during this pandemic,” Jones said. “This is an excellent place for people to come out during the pandemic and practice social distancing.
“People can see some of their tax dollars benefiting them through these parks.”
