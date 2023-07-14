79-year-old hospitalized after alligator attack at Florida golf course community

A nearly 7-foot alligator attacked a 79-year-old man in Naples, Florida, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

 Collier County Sheriff's Office

(CNN) — A 79-year-old Florida man was bitten by a nearly 7-foot-long alligator Thursday morning at a golf course in Naples, according to local authorities.

The man told deputies he was on a walk at the Forest Glen and Golf Course community, where he lives, shortly after 5:00 a.m. Thursday when an alligator came up and bit him in the leg, according to a Facebook post from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

