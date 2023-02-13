Eight people were injured after someone drove a U-Haul van into pedestrians in New York City on Monday morning, an official with the Fire Department of New York told CNN.

The incident began when police pulled over the rented van about 10:49 a.m. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, the New York Police Department said. The driver evaded police, striking several pedestrians. He was taken into custody shortly after a few blocks away.

Recommended for you

Tags