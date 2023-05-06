8 killed and 7 wounded in Texas mall shooting. The gunman is also dead

Multiple people were shot, some fatally, at a mall near Dallas by a gunman who authorities believe was acting alone — and who is now dead — and at least nine victims were transported to trauma facilities, officials said.

Eight people were killed in a shooting at an outlet mall near Dallas, and seven victims are being treated at trauma facilities, officials said Saturday night. The gunman, who authorities believe was acting alone, is also dead.

Allen, Texas, Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said that at least nine people were sent to hospitals. "Of those that we transported, two have since died. Three are in critical surgery, and four are stable," said Boyd.

