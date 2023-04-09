$8 million Driskell Park renovation project divides Albany City Commission

ALBANY — The city of Albany is finally ready to get the ball rolling on long-awaited and -discussed revamping of recreation facilities with the approval of the first project, but the action was not without controversy, passing by the margin of a single vote.
The narrow decision calls for use of special-purpose local-option sales tax funds for Driskell Park renovations and improvements. The commission voted in August 2022 to spend a total of $10 million on projects at Driskell and the Henderson Community Center.
The drive to make improvements to long-neglected parks and community centers has been on the table for more than three years, and even predates the efforts of current commissioners and Mayor Bo Dorough.
The price tag has also shot up due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that factor weighed on the decision of those opposed to the $8 million Driskell Park project.
Commissioner Demetrius Young said his vote against allocating $7 million from SPLOST initiatives VI, VII and VII, along with federal funds, toward the project is partially related to the cost and also what he deemed a change in focus of the overall recreation master plan.
Young, who was joined in opposing the allocation by Commissioners Jalen Johnson and Bob Langstaff, said he wants renovations at Driskell, but cast a “protest vote .. due to the fact the costs were increasing and taking money away from Henderson Gym and other projects. This is a bridge too far.”
The focus for Driskell also has shifted, he said, from merely improving facilities for those who use them to encompass the idea of boosting economic development, leading to increased costs. He instead favored allocating $5 million each to Driskell, Henderson and the Bill Miller Center and said the extra costs at Driskell will reduce funding for the latter two and delay the projects.
“We could have got all the centers back on the right path,” he said. “Those centers have been neglected for decades. It’s not always what you do, it’s how you do it.”
Using available money to do basic improvements at each would allow staff to provide quality programs and fulfill the needs of young people, which could help address the issues of gang activity and crime, Young said.
“The focus doesn’t seem to be in the right place to put something in place for kids to have a first-class facility that’s going to pull them off the streets and out of gangs and help our recreation staff just give them somewhere to go,” he said.
Efforts were made to reduce the costs at Driskell, with the contractor making cuts through value engineering, but the elimination of some elements would have been too drastic, Dorough said. The main factors in the sharp increase in price is due to inflation and supply chain issues that are part of the impact of the pandemic.
The final plan includes a new community building/teen center, lawn area for events, walking trail, full-sized football field, community garden, pavilion and playground improvements.
The value engineering would have eliminated some of those, including goal posts and a scoreboard for the football field.
“What is that but a grass lawn?” the mayor said. “It’s going to be a very nice playground. Construction costs have gone up 25%. If this contract had been let before COVID, it would have been a $6 million contract instead of an $8 million contract.”
The commission also is working to address other facilities, the mayor said, having allocated $2 million in federal COVID-relief funds to Turner Gym, a facility closed several years ago due to disrepair and in a fairly isolated location. Dorough said Henderson and Bill Miller projects are the next priorities for funding, but the facilities built in the 1970s “have about outlived their useful life.”
“It (recreation) was a priority when I ran for office,” Dorough said. “I said there has been disinvestment in our recreation and parks. I said we’re going to have to increase our investment.
“Recreation is an expected service that’s provided by local government, and it’s just an opportunity for us to provide constructive opportunities and help our youths make positive choices.”
The commission also has increased staffing in its Recreation and Parks Department, which was necessary to provide quality programs, the mayor said.
“As a result of the long-term disinvestment, we have the option of continuing to wallow in mediocrity or to make a sufficient investment in our community, our youth and our citizens to ensure we’re proud of what the city of Albany has to offer, he noted. “This is the first of three major projects.”
While supportive of recreation, Johnson said the price tag ultimately drove his decision to vote against the Driskell funding.
“As a fiscally minded person and commissioner, I couldn’t in good faith support this kind of spending for that type of project,” he said.
However, the commissioner also said he did not agree with drastic cuts to the project.
“If they’re doing something or fixing something, they need to do it the right way,” Johnson said. “You don’t want a half-done project. It got the necessary votes to pass.
“I just couldn’t support it in the world we live in. If it was a $6 million project, I would have supported it.”
Commissioners Vilnis Gaines, Jon Howard and Chad Warbington joined Dorough in approving funding for the Driskell project.
