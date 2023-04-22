Eight people, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured in two back-to-back shootings in Washington, DC on Friday night -- incidents that police are investigating as being connected.

Around 10:00 p.m. ET, Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to sounds of gunshots in the district's southwestern quadrant, officials said. When they arrived, police found seven men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Most of the wounded took themselves to a local hospital, according to police.

CNN's Mary Kay Mallonee contributed to this report.

