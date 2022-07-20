Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 12:20 am
Eight people were injured when an American Airlines flight from Tampa, Florida, to Nashville, Tennessee, hit "unexpected turbulence" on Wednesday, according to the airline.
The plane, an Embraer 170 operated by American regional carrier Envoy Air, was diverted to Birmingham, Alabama, where it landed safely, American Airlines spokesperson Curtis Blessing told CNN.
Six passengers and two crew members suffered minor injuries during the plane turbulence, according to the airline.
There were 56 passengers onboard, including 10 who were evaluated for injuries, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Capt. Orlando Reynolds said.
At least seven people were taken to a local hospital with complaints of neck and back pain, according to Reynolds.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the incident.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Scenes from SEC Media Days in Atlanta on July 20, 2022. Click for more.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.