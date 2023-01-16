Eight people were shot at a block party packed with more than 1,000 people celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Fort Pierce, Florida, Monday, police said.

All eight of those shot were adults and they were ferried to the hospital for treatment, including one person in critical condition, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester said during a news conference.

CNN's Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

