The 8-year-old boy who was severely injured in the Fourth of July parade mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, no longer requires IV pain medicine and antibiotics and can now eat without a feeding tube, his family said Tuesday.

Cooper Roberts was left paralyzed by the shooting and had to undergo several critical surgeries in order to survive his injuries, which included a severed spinal cord and a partially collapsed lung, his family has said. During his recovery, he has been on heavy painkillers and felt "constant pain" from slow-healing internal wounds, the family previously shared.

