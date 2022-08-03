Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy left paralyzed in the 4th of July parade mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, has been transferred to a rehabilitation facility after almost a month in pediatric intensive care, according to family spokesman Anthony Loizzi.

The medical team at the rehab facility, Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, will conduct a series of assessments to determine appropriate physical and occupational therapy, as well as other rehab and mental health services, to support Cooper in regaining his strength and "reaching his maximum potential moving forward," Loizzi said.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Amanda Musa, Adrienne Broaddus and Andy Rose contributed to this report.

