81-year-old man dies after dog attack in San Antonio; suspect arrested, police say

Police say Christian Alexander Moreno was arrested in connection with the fatal dog attack.

 San Antonio Police Department

An 81-year-old man died after being attacked by two dogs in San Antonio, Texas, and a suspect has been arrested in the incident, police say.

The man and a female companion, 74, were attacked Friday afternoon when they got out of their car in front of a relative's house, officials said. The dogs also injured one of the relatives and bit a first responder who tried to pull the animals off the elderly couple, authorities said.

