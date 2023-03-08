An elderly man survived on croissants, candy and biscotti for nearly a week alone in his car, stuck in a snowbank on a desolate California highway.

Jerry Jouret, 81, set out from his mountain house in Big Pine, California, on February 24 to return to his family home in Gardnerville, Nevada -- just over three hours away in good driving conditions.

CNN's Taylor Ward contributed to this report.

