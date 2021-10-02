86 percent of deaths in current COVID surge among unvaccinated, Albany officials say

ALBANY -- A milestone was reached earlier this week when the number of COVID-19 patients dipped below 100 in the Phoebe Putney Health System for the first time in almost two months.
While the surge that occurred after the July 4 holiday is receding a bit, there are still many critically ill patients hospitalized and Phoebe has averaged a death per day.
After dropping below the 100 mark on Thursday, on Friday there were 100 hospitalized in the system’s hospitals: 73 in Albany, 24 in Americus and 3 in Sylvester. Of those, 40 were in intensive care units and 27 of those patients were being assisted with breathing with ventilators.
“Today we have exactly 100 patients in the hospital with COID,” Dr. Kathy Hudson, chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said during a Friday news conference. “That’s a 53 percent decrease since our peak in August and a 11 1/2 percent decrease since last Friday. Unfortunately we had seven deaths over the past week.”
Since the surge of the delta variant of the virus began in July, the hospital has admitted 923 patients, with an average age of 50, including six under the age of 10.
Nearly all of those treated during the surge have not been vaccinated.
“The vast majority of patients admitted to the hospital are unvaccinated,” Hudson said. “That’s nine out of 10 unvaccinated. So vaccinations do definitely help slow hospitalizations, intensive care admissions and possibly deaths.”
Phoebe began administering booster shots this week, and Hudson said the health care system recommends following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory for vaccinations for pregnant women and women considering getting pregnant.
Mayor Bo Dorough noted that over the past three months, 92 patients have died at Phoebe, most of whom were unvaccinated.
During the past week, one Dougherty County resident died from complications of COVID-19, according to Coroner Michael Fowler.
“This is the most telling graph we have,” Dorough said. “Since July 1 of this year, 92 people have died at Phoebe Putney. Seventy-nine of those, fully 86 percent, were unvaccinated.”
Of the remaining, 11 were fully vaccinated and two had received one of two doses, the mayor said.
“I don’t think I can influence anybody to get vaccinated that hasn’t been vaccinated with what I have to say,” he said. “I think the graph on the number of deaths is the most compelling argument anyone can make.”
The positive rate for the virus among those tested in the community is still high at 12 percent over the previous 14-day period, Dorough said. It had been as high as 22 percent for the two-week period ending Aug. 30.
