ALBANY – Crossing the finish line, Fernanda Gagioli did a brief celebratory dance and embraced Adriano Bastos, who'd also just crossed the finish line on Saturday at the Combos Marathon and Half Marathon race.
“I’m so happy,” she said. “I’m going to the Boston (Marathon) with the time I got. I made it!”
Runners started and completed the race next to the Flint River in downtown Albany. For the 17th running of the race, the marathon had a new name for the product made in Albany. Previously it had been the Snickers Marathon and Half Marathon,.
The race attracted 879 participants from close to home and across the country.
Top finishers in the marathon men’s category were Jarrett LeBlanc of Jennings, La.; Alex Ekesa of Birmingham, Ala.; and Nicholas Deamer of Fernandina Beach, Fla.
Top women finishers were Cheruto Isgah of Minneapolis, Minn.; Kir Selert Faraud of New Orleans, and Purity Munene of Columbia, S.C.
For the half-marathon the top men were Justin Schmidt of Canton, Anthony Bordanaro of Albany and Dusty Ropp of Tallahassee, Fla.. Top women half-marathoners were Rachel Patzer and Taylor Lee of Atlanta and Nicole Galdamez of Snellville.
For Bainbridge native Harold Allen Jr., who finished with a time of three hours and 12 minutes, Saturday's race was his sixth time participating in Albany. He is a frequent marathon runner.
“I’m a multi-marathon runner,” he said. “This Albany run, this is like my backyard.”
For Jason Young of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., the Combos race was his first time completing a 26-mile race.
“It was perfect for me,” he said. “There was tons of race support. It was a good course.”
Runners said there was a hiccup early in the race that extended the run about eight-tenths of a mile.
“That was OK,” Young said. “I did better than I thought I would, so that was OK.”
Young said he planned to go to the Downtown Street Festival later in the day and spend some time checking out the city. Asked if he would return for future marathons, he responded, “Oh, yeah.”
Peachtree City runners Kurt Malthaner and Missy Leonard also said they liked the course.
“It’s nice and flat,” Leonard said. “At the beginning of the race runners took a wrong turn. It was a five-minute detour.”