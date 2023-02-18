Nine boys and girls under the age of 18 were wounded in a shooting at a Columbus, Georgia, gas station -- including a 5-year-old boy who was struck by gunfire while there with a family member Friday night, authorities said.

The gunfire broke out when a group of minors attending a nearby party got into an altercation and went over to the Shell gas station's parking lot shortly after 10 p.m., Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said Saturday.

