Nine US service members were killed after two helicopters with the 101st Airborne Division crashed late Wednesday in southwestern Kentucky, officials said. There were no survivors.

The two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters crashed around 10 p.m. in Trigg County near the Tennessee border, officials at nearby Fort Campbell said early Thursday. They were taking part "in a routine training mission when the incident occurred," the base said in a statement on Facebook.

CNN's Nicky Robertson and Mitch McCluskey contributed to this report.

