Nine US servicemembers were killed after two helicopters with the 101st Airborne Division crashed in southwestern Kentucky on Wednesday, according to a US Army official. The source said there were no survivors.

The two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County near the Tennessee border, officials at nearby Fort Campbell previously said.

CNN's Nicky Robertson and Mitch McCluskey contributed to this report.

