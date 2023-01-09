Much of California can't soak up another drop of rain. Yet the state is getting deluged again and whipped by ferocious winds, meaning more power outages and treacherous travel conditions could be on tap.

More than 34 million Californians are under a flood watch Monday -- about 90% of the state's population and 10% of the US population.

CNN's Monica Garrett, Brandon Miller, Robert Shackelford, Allison Chinchar, Haley Brink and Dave Alsup contributed to this report.

