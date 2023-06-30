92-year-old who ran every Peachtree Road Race will no longer compete

92-year-old, Bill Thorn, center, who ran every Peachtree Road Race since its inception, will no longer compete.

ATLANTA (WANF) -- The Peachtree Road Race has been running since 1970, and Bill Thorn competed every single time.

But this year, 92-year-old Thorn is stepping down, according to a statement from Atlanta Track Club. He is the only person to participate in every race since its inception.

0
0
0
0
0