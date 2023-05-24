95-year-old woman dies after being tasered in her Australian nursing home

Clare Nowland, 95, was tasered by police at her care home in Cooma, New South Wales, Australia.

 Courtesy Andrew Thaler

Brisbane, Australia (CNN) — A 95-year-old woman who was tasered by police in her Australian nursing home last week has died, police in New South Wales said Wednesday.

Clare Nowland, a great-grandmother, had been in critical condition in hospital with serious head injuries sustained when she fell to the floor after being tasered.

