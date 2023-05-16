(CNN) — A 98-year-old woman and her 73-year-old daughter were among the three people killed by an 18-year-old high school student who roamed through his neighborhood Monday firing indiscriminately at homes and passersby in their vehicles, according to authorities in the northwestern New Mexico town of Farmington.

In all, Beau Wilson shot nine people Monday morning before four Farmington police officers fatally shot him, police officials said at a Tuesday news conference.

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg, Dave Alsup, Amy Simonson, Paradise Afshar, Sara Smart and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

