A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed after her friend turned into the wrong driveway in upstate New York, officials say

Kevin Monahan, 65, has been charged with second-degree murder.

 Washington County Sheriff's Office

A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday after she and three others accidentally turned into the wrong driveway while looking for a friend's house in rural upstate New York, authorities said.

The woman, identified as Kaylin Gillis, was a passenger in a vehicle when a man fired two shots from his front porch, one of which hit the vehicle, Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said in a news conference Monday. Gillis was struck by the gunfire and later died, the sheriff said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags