(CNN) — A 3-year-old driving a golf cart struck and killed a 7-year-old on Monday afternoon in Fort Myers, Florida, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 3-year-old was approaching a right curve near a home on private property when the front of the cart hit the 7-year-old who was standing in the front yard, the release said.

