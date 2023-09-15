(CNN) — Authorities have released a new age-progression photo of Dulce Maria Alavez, who vanished from a New Jersey playground in 2019 when she was 5 years old.

September 16 marks the fourth anniversary of the disappearance of Dulce, who would be 9 years old today, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and the Bridgeton Police said in a joint statement.

0
0
0
0
0