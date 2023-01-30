Fallout from the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols includes a sixth Memphis officer removed from duties as calls mount for criminal charges against more officers -- and police reform nationwide.

Officer Preston Hemphill was part of the force's now-disbanded SCORPION unit, a source familiar with his assignment confirmed to CNN. He "was relieved of duty with the other officers," Memphis police Maj. Karen Rudolph said Monday.

Recommended for you

CNN's Mark Morales, Chuck Johnston, Jaide Timm-Garcia, Isabel Rosales Jasmine Wright, Phin Percy, Shimon Prokupecz, Sara Smart, Jamiel Lynch, Sharif Paget, Christina Zdanowicz, Amanda Watts and Aileen Graef contributed to this report.

Tags