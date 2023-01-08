Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 67F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: January 8, 2023 @ 1:34 pm
A man was arrested and is facing negligent homicide charges after failing to restrain his pit bull terrier, which attacked and killed a 7-year-old girl in Louisiana on Friday, authorities said.
Erick Lopez, 20, of East Baton Rouge told deputies his dog would often roam unrestrained through the neighboring property where the child was attacked, according to the arrest report obtained by CNN.
On January 6, the dog wandered into the neighbor's property where Sadie Davila was playing in the yard, the report read.
The dog "viciously attacked" Sadie and continued to maul her despite a relative's attempts to stop the attack by hitting the dog with a walking cane, according to the report.
Sadie was transported to a hospital where staff said the child "sustained numerous dog bites to her face and substantial damage to her skull, ultimately resulting in her death," the report said.
Animal control officials captured the dog, which they found with blood around its face and mouth. It is unclear what will happen to the dog.
Lopez admitted to not being present during the attack, according to the report. He was arrested and booked into the Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
"This is an awful, heartbreaking tragedy," East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in a statement on Facebook. "My heart goes out to this family, and they will remain in my prayers."
CNN's Lechelle Benken contributed to this report.
