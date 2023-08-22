A Black FedEx driver who said 2 White men shot at him has been fired, his attorney says

Carlos Moore, left, and his client D'monterrio Gibson

 CNN

(CNN) — A Black FedEx driver who said he was shot at and chased by two White men while delivering packages in Mississippi last year has been fired from his job, his attorney told CNN.

D’Monterrio Gibson, 25, was fired because he did not accept a part-time, non-courier job that the company offered in mid-July, FedEx told CNN affiliate WAPT.

